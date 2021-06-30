Cone Bra’s Making Comeback Thanks To Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion And More

The cone bra is making a comeback three decades after Madonna made it popular, thanks to female superstars like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The legendary pop star made Jean Paul Gaultier’s conical bra popular when she sported it during her 1990 Blond Ambition tour and now it’s appearing on the red carpet and in music videos, Page Six reported in a piece published Wednesday.

During the recent 2021 BET Awards, rapper Meg hit the red carpet in a Gaultier gown, complete with the dramatic bustier.

“I am not here to please you,” a voice declared at the start of Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at the 2021 #BETAwards — but she was here to entertain https://t.co/uU09NA8Jbj — billboard (@billboard) June 28, 2021

“With BET celebrating the ‘Year of the Woman,’ I wanted to have something that really celebrated the body and the feminine figure,” the 26-year-old rapper’s stylist, Zerina Akers, shared with the outlet.(RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

“Vintage and archival pieces in general are having a moment, and Jean Paul Gaultier is one of those designers that really embodied and celebrated the feminine figure in a way that still had a bit of a futuristic approach,” the stylist added. “It’s definitely stood the test of time.”

“What’s interesting in Gaultier’s version is that instead of being an undergarment, it’s the garment,” Natalie Nudell, a fashion historian and adjunct instructor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told the outlet. “And it sort of takes it out of this constrictive place into a place of female liberation.”

“This look, this exaggeration of the breasts, is really an empowering silhouette,” she added.

Check out Cardi B’s outfit from the Grammy Awards, Kylie Jenner’s during a recent trip to New York City and Doja Cat’s outfit for her “Planet Her” album art. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

It’s clearly proof that female stars are bringing back the look that’s a tribute to the bullet bras from the 1950s, the outlet noted.