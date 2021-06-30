Dak Prescott Doesn’t Want To Lecture People About The Coronavirus Vaccine

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t believe it’s his role to push people to get vaccinated.

At the moment, it’s very unpopular to be an athlete who comes out as not being 100% totally in on the coronavirus vaccine. Recently, Cole Beasley faced serious criticism because he said he’s not getting vaccinated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

The face of the Dallas Cowboys doesn’t believe it’s his job to push people one way or the other and it’s up to individuals to get educated on the issue.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Prescott said the following about the vaccine during an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC DFW, according to Outkick:

For me, I think it’s important just for everybody to educate themselves on the reason of why to get vaccinated and why it can either help in their cause or maybe help the world. But it’s not necessarily something I’d like to share or something I’d like to promote or say ‘Hey, you should, you shouldn’t.’ Because when you’re putting in a vaccination obviously you’re putting something that’s foreign that obviously the experts put together and made the decision that that’s the best way to go about it, but it’s all up to your belief and I’m not the one to try to move people and tell them, ‘Hey, you need to do this, you need to do that’ because we all react individual to everything.

This is more or less the correct stance that all celebrities should have. It’s not Prescott’s job to push people to make medical decisions and he damn sure shouldn’t shame one who doesn’t get vaccinated.

He’s not a doctor. He’s a quarterback in the NFL. His job is to win football games.

I didn’t say it was pointless. If you want to get it then do so. I’m not encouraging you to not get it just let me live my life regardless of If get it or not. I don’t wanna die in a car wreck during the season without getting to actually live my normal life. https://t.co/YdilqtSfXq — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

Unlike a lot of celebrities, Prescott actually seems to understand his role in the big picture and he doesn’t think he’s an expert just because he’s rich and famous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

Props to Prescott for leaving medical decisions up to individuals and their doctors instead of weighing in as an expert.