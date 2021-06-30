Lions Lineman Says Rookie Star Penei Sewell ‘Acts Like A Grown Man’

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell is already generating a ton of hype.

The former Oregon star was picked seventh overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 draft, and he’s expected to anchor the offensive line for years to come. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he’s already making a huge impression.

“They say he’s a 20 year old, but he acts like a grown man with how he handles himself. Not only the meetings but outside on the field. Definitely on the field you see why he was the No. 7 overall pick. It’s very evident and I’m excited for his future and what’s to come for him,” lineman Jonah Jackson said when talking about Sewell, according to the team’s website.

It really seems like Dan Campbell is hellbent on building the Lions from the ground up, and that all starts with the offensive line. Seeing as how Sewell was the most-hyped lineman in the draft, snatching him up at number seven was a huge steal.

Now, it sounds like he’s wasted no time before making a huge impression on his teammates.

Seeing as how Goff needs some serious help in order to be successful in the NFL, our line is going to have to be dominant in order to win games.

Luckily, with the addition of Sewell, Detroit now has one of the best lines in all of football.

Let’s hope he goes out there and lives up the hype. We have problems all over the field, but Sewell provides immediate help on the line. I can’t wait to see what he does.