Trump Drops Strongest Hint Yet, Says ‘Yes’ On Whether He’s Made Up Mind For 2024

Former President Donald Trump gave his strongest indication yet that he may run for president again in 2024.

In a Wednesday interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump answered “yes” when asked if he had made up his mind about 2024. He has hinted on multiple occasions at a potential 2024 run for his old office, but has made no definitive commitment yet publicly.

Various reports have surfaced that people around Trump expect him to run for president. Polls have indicated that Trump would still be a frontrunner in a potential Republican primary despite his 2020 loss.

In the meantime, the former president has still wielded a sizable influence over the Republican Party. He’s met with Republican leaders in Congress since leaving office, most notably House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (RELATED: Trump Says He Regrets Endorsing Mitch McConnell)

Trump has vowed to make his mark on the 2022 midterms, having endorsed a growing list of contenders for House and Senate races. Republicans performed poorly during Trump’s own midterms in 2018. He recently resumed his patented campaign rallies, which some have taken as a sign that he may be interested in hitting the campaign trail again on his own behalf, and not just for fellow Republican candidates.