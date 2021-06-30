Trump: Biden Would Flunk A Cognitive Test

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that President Joe Biden would fail the same cognitive test Trump said he had “aced,” in an appearance on the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

Trump has repeatedly denigrated Biden’s mental state from the earliest days of the 2020 presidential campaign. Trump himself took a cognitive test in July 2020, which he said he aced and even amazed the test administrators with his performance. Radio Host Clay Travis asked Trump whether he thought Biden is mentally capable of serving his whole term, and Trump responded with skepticism, RealClearPolitics reported. (RELATED: Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Says Biden ‘Might Need’ Cognitive Testing)

“I did it, and I did it very well — I did, I think, perfectly — and a lot of people are suggesting that he do that. He would not pass it. He would not do well on it. But a lot of people are suggesting that he do that,” Trump said on the radio show.

Trump said that he took the test because “a lot of people” were “recommending” it. “I aced the test,” Trump said. Trump added that “a lot of people” were suggesting Biden to do the same, and that he believed Biden should take the cognitive test.

“[Biden] would not pass it. He would not do well on it,” Trump said.

Trump also suggested that he believed Biden lost the respect of the world. He said, “the rest of the world, if they don’t respect your president, you have a problem. And they had a lot respect for our country six months ago and before.”

Trump went on to blame recent global hostilities and tensions on Biden. “You wouldn’t have seen missiles flying all over the place into Israel. You wouldn’t have seen even China talking the way they spoke to our people, our representatives in Alaska. They never spoke to us that way,” he said.

Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson joined with 13 Republican lawmakers in formally calling for Biden to take a cognitive test on June 17.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson said. “They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader. To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”