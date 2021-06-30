Ethan Hawke Is In ‘Knives Out 2’

Ethan Hawke has been added to the cast of “Knives Out 2.”

Hawke, who had previously not been confirmed as a member of the cast, appeared in several set photos released by the Daily Mail. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Kate Hudson puts on a glamorous display in a plunging red dress as she films scenes for Knives Out 2 https://t.co/OXhg3LyGJq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 29, 2021

The cast of “Knives Out 2” is absolutely loaded. Not only is it one of the most-hyped sequels in recent memory, but the cast is a legit murderer’s row of talent.

Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Hawke and Janelle Monae are all involved with the project. That’s an insane amount of talent in one movie.

Given the fact that Netflix shelled out more than $400 million for the rights to two sequels, it’s not hard to see why they’re going all out.

If you’re going to spend that kind of cash, the final project had better be incredible.

Netflix Near $400M+ Deal For ‘Knives Out’ 2 & 3; Daniel Craig & Director Rian Johnson Reprising https://t.co/Xz4qD5hH6D — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 31, 2021

The good news is that “Knives Out” was amazing with Craig leading the way, and it now looks like “Knives Out 2” won’t be any different.

“Knives Out 2” is expected at some point in 2022, and I have no doubt at all that it’ll be awesome.