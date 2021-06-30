EXCLUSIVE: Kendra Lust Supports College Athletes Being Banned From Porn And Alcohol Endorsement Deals

Porn legend Kendra Lust doesn’t think college athletes should be allowed to sign endorsement deals involving adult entertainment.

The Alabama Crimson Tide recently released their NIL rules, and athletes won’t be allowed to have deals involving adult entertainment, alcohol, tobacco, gambling and some other stuff. Naturally, I had to reach out to Kendra to get her opinion, and her comments might surprise you. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Will Alabama Football Players Be Allowed To Sign Porn Deals? The Crimson Tide Reveal The Answer https://t.co/m36CB53dOD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 30, 2021

Lust told me the following in an exclusive comment about Alabama’s decision to ban athletes from endorsement deals involving adult entertainment:

Actually, I’m ok with it. College sports, and college etc, has lots of kids’ eyes on them and young adults not yet 21 – and many under 18 – learning and navigating life. I don’t think adult entertainment has a place in schools. Definitely wouldn’t be the place I would think about getting a sponsor deal. Also, agree with the other things listed as being banned. There is time for all that after college if that’s what they seek on their own terms.

Well, there you have it, folks. One of the most famous legends in the game thinks that college athletes have no business agreeing to endorsement deals involving booze and porn.

If Nick Saban and Kendra are against it, then I guess that settles the debate for good. No porn deals for superstar quarterbacks and their offensive weapons!

Here’s a preview of the hilarious interview @HenryRodgersDC and I did with @KendraLust. Trust me, folks. It only gets crazier from here. pic.twitter.com/2Wygr7OEzR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2020

I guess athletes will have to stick to apparel, car dealerships and whatever else is popular with college athletes.

Once they graduate, as Lust pointed out, then they can figure out what they want to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust)

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Kendra’s thoughts!