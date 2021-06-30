Former UFC Star Michael Bisping Says A Man Punched Him On The Street

A man apparently attacked former UFC superstar Michael Bisping while he was out in public.

The former star fighter recently tweeted that a guy “got in my face for filming on a public street,” and then swung on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bisping’s reaction to the incident? Apparently the punch was so soft that he didn’t even really care. “So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a b*tch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days,” he tweeted.

was just assaulted ???? guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me ????was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days ???? — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

This is the exact opposite of the situation involving Joe Schilling. Schilling was involved in a recent bar altercation, and he destroyed a dude.

I mean, he straight up snatched a guy’s soul.

This guy definitely had no clue who he was dealing with when he decided to flex on Joe Schilling. ????pic.twitter.com/Bnm355GT4I — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 28, 2021

While Schilling clearly thinks he did the right thing, Bisping wasn’t worried at all. If you get punched in the face and just laugh at the person attacking you, then you’re definitely not scared.

Imagine throwing a right hook that’s so weak that your target just laughs in your face. That might be more humiliating than actually losing a fight.

Now, if Bisping wanted to do some damage, there’s no doubt at all that he could have. He was a monster during his time in the UFC.

A fight between him and a regular dude on the street would be over in a matter of seconds if he wanted it to be.

Cleary, he wasn’t the least bit nervous. Still, don’t punch strangers on the street. If you play stupid games, you’ll eventually win a stupid prize.