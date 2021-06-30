‘Mob Justice’: Geraldo Rivera Defends Cosby Release, Predicts Harvey Weinstein Might Catch A Break Too

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday that he was not surprised to see comedian Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction overturned.

Noting that he had predicted exactly that in 2018, Rivera also suggested that Cosby’s case would likely be cited when defense attorneys looked at the possibility of overturning the conviction of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. (RELATED: ‘Pathetic’: Geraldo Rivera And Dana Perino Pan Biden Gun Violence Speech That Sounds Like ‘Reading Back Somebody’s Fast Food Order’)

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Rivera explained the reason for his statement in a tweet earlier in the day, saying, “Told you so on #BillCosby. He was convicted by a court so tainted by public opinion and social pressure that it allowed obviously prejudicial evidence and improper witnesses. He may be a bad guy, but in this case he was railroaded by the mob.”

Told you so on #BillCosby. He was convicted by a court so tainted by public opinion and social pressure that it allowed obviously prejudicial evidence and improper witnesses. He may be a bad guy, but in this case he was railroaded by the mob. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 30, 2021

“Cosby served two years on a case that a previous prosecutor promised would never be brought. And to allow the testimony of five other accusers was-legally speaking-outrageous,” Rivera continued in a second tweet. “And if you’re pissed off now, wait until the Appeals Court in NY reverses #HarveyWeinstein’s conviction.”

Cosby served two years on a case that a previous prosecutor promised would never be brought. And to allow the testimony of five other accusers was-legally speaking-outrageous. And if you’re pissed off now, wait until the Appeals Court in NY reverses #HarveyWeinstein’s conviction. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 30, 2021

Rivera repeated his position during an interview with “America Reports” anchor John Roberts and guest anchor Shannon Bream, reading back some of what he written about the case in 2018.

“By most or all accounts, Bill Cosby was a sexual predator who left a trail of human misery and despair. He was sentenced to 3-10 in the state pen, he had it coming,” Rivera said. But then he went on to warn that the judge had allowed testimony that he believed was out of bounds and likely grounds for an appeal or for the entire case to be overturned.

Rivera also noted that Cosby had been prosecuted even after making a deal for his own testimony in a civil case that was supposed to prevent such prosecution.

“How is he going to get back the two years that he has lost now? This never should have happened,” he added.

“You say ‘how is he going to get back the two years that he has lost while being in prison?’ How will the 58 women who say he did to them what they say he did ever get back any sense of justice here, and any sense of ever being whole again?” Roberts pushed back.

Rivera said his heart went out to the victims and he was sorry that they were not getting the kind of closure they might have wanted. “But that’s not the way the criminal justice system works,” he added, arguing that in Cosby’s case they had brought in witnesses who were unrelated to the victim and used them to “embellish” the case “in a way that was wrongful.”

“I’ll tell you something else in my opinion. This will be reflected in Harvey Weinstein’s appeal as well,” Rivera continued. “Bill Cosby, I tell you, you can spit on him, do all you want, but he was unjustly convicted in my opinion.”