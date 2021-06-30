Debating Gwen Berry’s Anthem Protest On ‘Vince & Jason Save The Nation’

A hammer thrower turned away from the American flag and covered her head with a T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” when the National Anthem played during U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Gwen Berry, 31, qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo after placing third on Saturday. Berry took a quarter turn on the podium to face the stands, while the event’s winner DeAnna Price and the second-place finisher Brooke Andersen stood facing the flag, ESPN reported.

In today’s episode, Vince and Jason debate Gwen’s actions and also talk about New York’s Mayoral Election.

