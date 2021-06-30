Biden Admin Looks For Ways To Track Up To 100,000 Migrants Released Into The US

The Biden administration solicited information that could help form a National Case Management Program to track up to 100,000 migrants released into the U.S. annually, documents uploaded Monday show.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would manage the program aimed at migrant adults aged 18 to 21 and other “vulnerable populations” to make sure the migrants are safe and prepared to attend their immigration court hearings, documents show. The request is solely for information gathering and does not mean the federal government will contract with any company that responds.

The program would “ensure that the program participants are safe, stable, and able to prepare for and attend their upcoming court dates and other immigration obligations and have access to legal and other services as needed while in the community,” according to the documents.

Migrant families and young adults would be able to access case management services, receive information regarding their legal obligations and be connected with community services through the National Case Management Program, according to the documents. (RELATED: Biden Admin Will Reunite Its First Group Of Migrant Families Separated Under Trump)

Border officials encountered a record high of over 180,000 migrants attempting to illegally enter the U.S. in May, according to Customs and Border Protection. Officials encountered more than 44,600 family units in May, down from over 50,000 in March and April.

The Department of Homeland Security “seeks innovative approaches to partnering with ICE to establish a program for family units and individuals to provide case management services, ensure participants are aware of their legal rights and obligations, and connect participants with appropriate community services,” according to the documents.

The migrants would be officially enrolled in the program where officials are expected to keep up with their current addresses and provide other support services including trafficking and safety screenings, support for minors to be enrolled in schools and legal information and representation, according to the documents.

The program would also connect migrants with access to a network of community services including mental health and trauma care, according to the documents. The program will likely be available to migrants in a dozen states.

ICE officials did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

