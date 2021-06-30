REPORT: The Man Joe Schilling Knocked Out Plans On Suing

The man Joe Schilling knocked out might be lawyering up.

The MMA fighter knocked out Justin Balboa during an altercation at a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and the man who went lights out might sue, according to MMAFighting.com.

This guy definitely had no clue who he was dealing with when he decided to flex on Joe Schilling. ????pic.twitter.com/Bnm355GT4I — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 28, 2021

According to the publication, Balboa told police he wanted the situation documented “in order to file a civil suit against the establishment.”

Balboa also told police that Schilling “hit him for no reason.” While I don’t know if that’s true, it definitely didn’t seem like a fair fight at all seeing as how one man is an MMA star and the other was a drunk dude a fraction of a his size.

Schilling could also be charged with simple battery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Schilling ???? (@joe_schilling)

Furthermore, the bar has apparently had issues with Balboa in the past and words might have been exchanged that escalated the situation.

The unnamed establishment’s manager told police that he was, “was extremely intoxicated and had possibly made an improper remark about the girlfriend/wife of the male who had struck him, which caused the fight to escalate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Schilling ???? (@joe_schilling)

I have no idea if Schilling and the establishment will get in trouble. It seems to be very much up in the air.

Lawyer Erik Magraken certainly seems to think there might be a civil case.

So, we totally overserve people who get hammered and cause foreseeable problems at our place. Lawyers will be lining up for this one. When reporters call you its not compulsory to talk. “no comment at this time” works just fine. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) June 29, 2021

This right here is why Schilling should have just walked away. No matter what you think about how dumb Balboa was acting, who is going to believe it was a life or death situation?

What rational and reasonable person is going to believe the only option on the table was for Schilling knocking him out cold?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Schilling ???? (@joe_schilling)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it seems like all of this could have been avoided if the cops had been called. Just pick up your phone and dial 911 if someone is out of control!

