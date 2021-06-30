Kim Kardashian Wears Lace White Cut-Out Dress During Visit To The Vatican

Kim Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention when showed up in a white cut-out dress during her visit to the Vatican while in Rome.

In pictures that have surfaced on social media, the 40-year-old reality star was wearing an off-the-shoulder sheer lace dress, Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

Kim Kardashian visits the Vatican in off-the-shoulder sheer lace dress https://t.co/jrUIlMqQ7e pic.twitter.com/mGH4HUYcoI — Page Six (@PageSix) June 29, 2021

The form-fitting dress had short sleeves and cut-outs across the chest and around the waist. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Warned Not To Date Her Due To Her Sex Tape)

After pictures surfaced, many took to social media and called the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star’s outfit inappropriate, disrespectful and trashy, Yahoo noted.

The designer of Kardashian’s dress, Victor Barragán, said it was all about “sexuality as power.”

“The collection is about sexuality as power and protection from widespread patriarchal domination as used in brujería in the 16th century, which may still resonate today,” Barragán shared with Vogue. The comments were noted here in a NSFW piece. “There’s a sense of female empowerment throughout the collection, mixed with nocturnal enchantment.”

The Vatican reportedly has a strict dress code for visitors that includes not wearing clothing that exposes their chest, knees or shoulders, The Cut.com noted.

The outlet noted, the reality star did end up covering up with a black jacket before entering the Sistine Chapel and reportedly enjoyed a private two-hour tour with supermodel Kate Moss.

Kim Kardashian looks starstruck as she joins ‘icon’ Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace to tour the Vatican https://t.co/rJmMMh5rYy — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 29, 2021