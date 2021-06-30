New York City Man Stabbed In Broad Daylight

Footage captured three unidentified men reportedly stabbing a man in the back in New York City’s Midtown Plaza, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Surveillance footage showed three assaulters approach the victim Tuesday before assaulting him on the northeast corner of West 33rd Street and Broadway at around 12:18 p.m., according to Patch. One of the suspects’ stabbed the victim in the back with a sharp object.

The unidentified victim was treated for a stab wound, pain, cuts and bruising at the Bellevue Hospital where he remains in stable condition, Patch reported. (RELATED: 82-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Has Cane Stolen In New York City Corner Store)

Authorities are offering a $3,500 reward to anyone that reports the suspects’ identities or whereabouts, the NYPD tweeted Tuesday. The motive of the assault and whether the suspects’ knew the victim are currently unknown, Patch reported.

WANTED for AN ASSAULT in the vicinity of West 33 Street and Broadway . #manhattan nypd@MTS on 6/29/21 @ 12:18 AM. Three males assaulted and stabbed a male victim .Reward up to $3500. Seen him ? Know who he is ? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/XnCUwqchAu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 30, 2021

During the week of June 21-27, police data showed a 5% increase in the total rate of crime in New York City during the same time last year, according to the NYPD. Throughout 2020-21, a recorded 10,045 felony assaults have taken place in New York City, showing an approximate 7% increase from the 9,339 assaults between 2019-20.

Between the month of May 2021 versus 2020, NYC’s crime rate surged 22%, according to the NYPD. Police data recorded a 20% increase in felony assault in May 2021, with a total number of 1,979 versus 1,643 in the same month last year. The city had seen a significant rise in shootings and robberies throughout the month.

Violent crime, particularly homicides, has been steadily rising in major U.S. cities.