Report: Marilyn Manson Being Sued For Sexual Assault And Sexual Battery By Fourth Woman

Marilyn Manson is reportedly being sued for sexual assault and sexual battery by a fourth woman in two months.

The 52-year-old singer has been accused by model Ashley Morgan Smithline of a variety of allegations following their alleged relationship in 2010, according to court documents obtained by TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations As ‘Provably False’)

Smithline claimed the shock rocker contacted her via social media and said he wanted to cast her in his upcoming film project. (RELATED: Esme Bianco Says Marilyn Manson Once Cut Her With A Knife, Chased Her With An Axe)

Marilyn Manson Sued by Fourth Woman for Sexual Assault https://t.co/1imCZKUcGo — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2021

The model said he became obsessed with her, calling her “the perfect girl for him” and she ended up flying out to Los Angeles and moved in with him.

She said the two then started a consensual sexual relationship that allegedly involved waking up “unconsciousness with her ankles and wrists tied together behind her back and [Manson] sexually penetrating her,” the outlet noted.

Smithline said she told him no and he told her to shut up and reportedly squeezed her so hard it caused injuries to her ribs and her vagina.

In the report, the model accused Manson of sexually assaulting her again that same month when he allegedly choked her and forced her on a bed. She also said he “grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting [her] shoulder, inner arm, and stomach” and that she still has the scars.

A spokesperson for the “Sweet Dreams” hitmaker slammed the accusations, calling them “falsehoods.”

“We strongly deny Ms. Smithline’s claims,” the person shared with the outlet. “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010.”

Manson has also recently been sued by his former assistant Ashley Walters, “Game of Thrones” actress Esme Bianco and an unnamed accuser for sexual assault.