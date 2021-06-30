Pennsylvania Supreme Court Overturns Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Conviction

The Pennsylvania Supreme court has ordered Bill Cosby’s release from prison and overturned his sexual assault conviction, it was reported Wednesday.

“Court overturns Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution,” AP reporter James LaPorta tweeted. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Time Behind Bars Dramatically Cut After Deal Made Following Guilty Verdict)

Court overturns Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction, bars further prosecution.

“BREAKING: PA Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby’s conviction. Orders his release,” reporter Jeremy Roebuck tweeted. (RELATED: Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty In Sexual Assault Retrial)

BREAKING: PA Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby's conviction. Orders his release.

A jury previously found the 83-year-old disgraced actor guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004, according to CNN.

He has served 2 years of a 10-year sentence, NBC Philadelphia.com reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.