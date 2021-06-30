PFF Names Ole Miss Star Matt Corral The QB Of The Preseason SEC 1st-Team

Hype continues to grow around Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral ahead of the 2021 season.

Pro Football Focus recently released the preseason teams for the SEC, and the gunslinger down in Oxford was the 1st-team quarterback.

It really does seem like Corral is ready and primed for a monster season down in Oxford, and I can’t wait to see what he does.

The dude has an excellent arm and he can put the ball literally anywhere Lane Kiffin’s offense needs it to go.

When Corral is rolling, the Rebels have an offense that is as good as any in the country. We all saw how they lit up Alabama’s defense last season.

They didn’t struggle to move the ball at all against the eventual national champions.

Just imagine how great Ole Miss could be if Lane Kiffin could find a defense in Oxford! Then Corral and the Rebels would really be cooking with gas!

It should be a ton of fun to see what he can do this season. I hope like hell Kiffin, Corral and company win a bunch of games.