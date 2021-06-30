(UPDATED) Planning A Camping Trip This Summer? You Need To Checkout These 12 Outdoor Essentials

Spending quality time with your family is priceless. And while you may spend time with family and friends during the year, there’s no better way to bond with those you love than a yearly camping trip somewhere special. If you’re planning a trip, you’re going to need to have several vital items. From sleeping pads to tents, we’ve covered many of the items you need to make your camping trip one to remember. Be sure to check them out below:

*UPDATED*

This comfy, plush chair is an absolute must for your next camping trip. Filled with a high-quality cotton insert, this chair will most likely be the most comfortable foldable chair you’ve owned in a long time.

Sleeping on the ground can sometimes be an unpleasant experience, especially if the weather is inclement. However, Fruiteam seeks to eliminate this problem with their self-inflating, portable mattress. This mattress sets up within minutes and provides long-lasting comfort.

Made right here in the USA, this tent is made from double-thick fabric and can be set up within one minute. Yes, that’s right. One minute! Did I mention it can fit two queen-sized beds? That’s enough for up to four to six people comfortably. So now we ask the question, why wouldn’t you make this your next camping purchase?

Many of us would love to disconnect all of our devices when we go camping, but that’s not always feasible. If you need to take your phone, you need a place to reliably charge it. This device can charge your phone up to 35 times, power a fan 38 times, and charge your Bluetooth speakers more than 56 times! That’s a whole bunch of power for such a tiny generator.

Electric lighters are a new-age invention that are truly revolutionary. All you have to do is charge via USB before you head out on your camping trip. No gas required. Plus, since this electric lighter has no flame, it’s waterproof and weatherproof. What’s better than that?

If you’re looking for a comfortable yet totally functional way to sleep on your camping trip, look no further. This lightweight sleep sack is made from tear-proof polyester material and is coated with a special waterproof coating to keep everything dry. Not only does this sack have enough room for a sleeping bag, but it can also fit clothes, small pillows, or anything that can easily be compressed.

There’s nothing more important in a survival situation than potable water. LifeStraws function as a water filter for any after source in the wild. This straw removes 99.99% of harmful bacteria from water sources that otherwise may be considered undrinkable. The water filter embedded within this gadget will provide you with 792 fresh gallons of water. That’s an incredible amount of water for one, small straw to filter.

If you’re looking for a fluffy blanket that provides comfort and maximum warmth, look no further. This nylon blanket is coated with a durable water repellant that prevents any stains from unwanted dirt, sand, and messy grass. Just in case you’re really chilly one night at the campsite, this blanket turns into a poncho. Talk about multi-functional!

This product is a dual purpose. Not only does it act as an emergency blanket, but it can be transformed into a survival shelter! Since it’s made from extra-thick, puncture-proof material, you’ll be provided with the ultimate protection from outdoor elements. Weighing only 4.1 oz, simply store it in your glove box or trunk. Talk about a little product with a big purpose!

If there’s one thing you shouldn’t forget while camping, it’s a flashlight. That’s what makes this headlamp the perfect addition to your camping gear stockpile. With this lamp, you can choose from seven light modes, giving you maximum versatility. Plus, this offer is giving you two headlamps for one amazing price. What’s not to love?

This kit includes 299 pieces of essential first aid gear. This set includes everything from band-aids and ibuprofen to disposable gloves and thermometers.

This #1 best-selling satellite communication device will come in handy when your phone GPS can’t guide you in the right direction. Oftentimes, our cellphones have built-in GPS systems. But if you don’t have service, forget it. It will not work. Then what? What if you’re lost with no sense of direction? That’s where this device comes into play. If you’re lost, simply press the SOS button and help will be sent as soon as possible. You can actually send and receive messages through this device through a paid satellite subscription. Please click here to learn more about this powerful GPS device.

