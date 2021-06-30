REPORT: ‘LGBT-Free’ Zones In Poland Are Under Consideration For Legal Action By EU

The European Union is considering legal action against Poland for its “LGBT-free” zones, two officials told Reuters Wednesday.

Poland’s ruling nationalist party has made “LGBT-free” zones part of its platform despite EU law saying that LGBT rights must be respected in all member states, according to Reuters.

The process of “checking if there is a violation of EU treaties” has not yet been completed, said one EU official, according to Reuters. A Brussels-based executive is investigating the issue, according to Reuters.

Poland announced new laws in March that banned same-sex couples from adopting children, and nearly 100 towns declared themselves “LGBT-free” zones, according to Reuters.

“There are no laws in Poland that would discrimate against people based on their sexual orientation,” a Polish government spokesman told Reuters. (RELATED: REPORT: Poland’s Justice Minister Introduces Bill To Hold Social Media Companies Accountable For Censorship)

“We are going backwards, not forwards” Poland has been called the worst country in the EU for LGBT rights@BenInLDN visited so-called ‘LGBT-free’ zones in the country, and explored what life is like for gay people living there https://t.co/lpIsdsFBaV pic.twitter.com/jEjqXYVgdH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2020



The EU’s infringement procedure would challenge Poland to eliminate the zones.

The EU will form a commission to send a letter of alleged violations to the country. If the country refuses to change its laws the EU will refer the matter to the Court of Justice, according to the EU’s site.

If the court finds that Poland breached EU law then Polish authorities must comply with the court’s judgment, according to the site.

“If, despite the court’s judgment, the country still doesn’t rectify the situation, the Commission may refer the country back to the court,” the law states. “When referring an EU country to the court for the second time, the Commission proposes that the court impose financial penalties, which can be either a lump sum and/or a daily payment.”

A Polish government official said in 2018 that it might start prosecuting anyone who flies a rainbow-colored Polish flag, after an LGBT Pride parade in Warsaw.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said June 23 that the EU will punish Hungary for its new bill outlawing pro-LGBT content targeted at minors.

