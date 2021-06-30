The Trail Blazers Stop The Media From Questioning Chauncey Billups About His Allegation Of Sexual Assault

The Portland Trail Blazers don’t want people asking Chauncey Billups about being accused of sexual assault.

The Trail Blazers recently hired the former Detroit Pistons superstar to be the team’s new head coach, and that has had people talking about the fact he was accused in 1997 of sexual assault. After an investigation, he wasn’t charged with any crime, according to Sports Illustrated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Olshey, Lillard and the @trailblazers have made it clear they value winning more than they value their fans who are survivors of sexual assault. #RipCity https://t.co/MVycIOEJX5 — sarah iannarone (she/her) (@sarahforpdx) June 26, 2021

According to BroBible, Blazers GM Neil Olshey addressed the situation during a Tuesday press conference and said the following:

We commissioned our own independent investigation into the incident in question 1997. The findings of that [investigation] corroborated Chauncey’s recollection of the events, that nothing non-consensual happened. We stand by Chauncey, everyone in the organization, and believe he’s the right person to be our head coach and the right choice to be an ambassador in the Portland community everyone is accustomed to.

However, things got a bit awkward when Billups was asked about the situation, and the team just shut down the line of questioning before he could answer.

Here is Trail Blazers PR shutting down a valid question from @jwquick about Billups and the 1997 sexual assault allegations. This is embarassing. #RipCity https://t.co/F59r5TYn2Z pic.twitter.com/wE5WLwIssb — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) June 29, 2021

This is a really bizarre look for the Portland Trail Blazers. Why are they stopping Billups from answering questions about the alleged 1997 incident?

Billups talked about how decisions shape your life. That would seem to indicate it’s fair game to discuss.

Apparently, the Trail Blazers feel very different because they don’t want people talking about it.

FYI here is Billups’ statement on how it shaped him from his opening remarks. Jason Quick was asking a follow-up question to gain greater depth beyond what was initially given & Trail Blazers PR refused. Shutting down the question looks worse than letting Billups speak again. pic.twitter.com/TGnrlFf1IM — Dylan Mickanen (@DylanMickanen) June 30, 2021

The reality of the situation is that if Portland shuts down questioning, it will only make people ask more. Reporters don’t like being told what they can and can’t ask about. That’s a fact, and this is a tough look for the team.