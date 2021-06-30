Republicans Like Joe Manchin More Than Some Republican Senators

Republican voters have more favorable views of Democratic West Virginia Rep. Joe Manchin than they do of members of their own party, a YouGov poll found.

Thirty percent of Republican voters hold very or somewhat favorable views of Manchin, according to the poll. Twenty-eight percent of Republican voters hold very or somewhat unfavorable views of Manchin, while 42% do not have an opinion. YouGov surveyed 1,500 Americans between June 26-29, with a margin of error of 3.1%.

YouGov poll finds Joe Manchin has a higher approval rating among Republicans than Romney, Collins, or Murkowski (approval/disapproval): Joe Manchin: 30/28 Mitt Romney: 22/62

Susan Collins: 20/36

Lisa Murkowski: 18/36

In contrast, only 20% of the Republican voters surveyed hold very or somewhat favorable views of Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, 22% held favorable views of Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, and 18% held favorable views of Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Has An 84% Approval Rating With Utah Democrats)

All three Republican senators voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, as did Manchin.

Manchin, a former governor, is the only Democrat to hold elected office statewide in West Virginia. He is also the only Democratic member of the state’s congressional delegation.

Manchin has repeatedly resisted calls from members of his own party to eliminate the filibuster, which would allow Democrats to pass bills with a 50 vote majority.

“If the filibuster is eliminated or budget reconciliation becomes the norm, a new and dangerous precedent will be set to pass sweeping, partisan legislation that changes the direction of our nation every time there is a change in political control,” he wrote in an April 7 Washington Post op-ed.

Manchin was part of a bipartisan group of ten senators that included Collins and Romney that agreed to a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. He later said he would support a Democrat-only infrastructure bill that would be passed through the budget reconciliation process.