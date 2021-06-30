Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Share Never-Before-Seen Photos From Their Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their anniversary with a whole host of stunning never-before-seen shots from their wedding day.

“2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” the 25-year-old “Game Of Thrones” star captioned her post on Instagram on Tuesday. The post included a great black-and-white photo of her and Jonas after tying the knot walking down the aisle. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Announces Engagement To Joe Jonas)

“I mean … fuck it, it’s been 2 years,” she added, along with more great pics of the superstar couple celebrating their day surrounded by family and friends.

The 31-year-old singer also joined in on the celebration and shared more photos from their special day in 2019 in the south of France at the Château de Tourreau, Vogue noted.

“The best two years of my life,” Joe captioned a post showing the two on the dance floor. “Love you,” he added. (RELATED: Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Married In Las Vegas)

“2 Years Of Party Times,” he captioned a second post, along with several pictures from after their stunning ceremony.

The couple tied the knot in 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a girl, in July 2020.