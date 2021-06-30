EXCLUSIVE: Senator Tom Cotton Addresses Rumors Of 2024 Presidential Run

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sen. Tom Cotton addressed rumors that he may run for president in the 2024 election during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation Tuesday.

“One thing I’ve always tried to do, from the time I got into politics, is to protect our country and to protect Americans and everything they hold dear,” the Arkansas Republican said.

He sat down with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan and discussed China’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, how the liberal media and Democrats treated him for suggesting early on that the coronavirus could have originated in the Wuhan lab, rumors that he may run for president in 2024 and more.

