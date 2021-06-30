REPORT: Trevor Bauer Is Under Investigation For Assault, His Agent Says Text Messages Prove He’s Innocent

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is reportedly under investigation for assault.

According to TMZ, the star pitcher is under investigation for allegedly getting physical with a woman, but he's claiming that the entire encounter was consensual.

The unnamed woman was granted a temporary restraining order against Bauer after her assault claims, and the case will likely be sent to the district attorney to find out whether or not he’ll face charges, according to the same report.

Trevor Bauer Accused Of Assault, MLB Star Denies Allegation https://t.co/NQaqSzuBwY — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2021

However, Bauer apparently has some solid evidence backing up his innocence. According to a statement from his agent Jon Fetterolf, text messages show the unnamed accuser asked for the rough encounter.

The statement reads in part, “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.”

You can read the full statement below.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer’s attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

This whole situation sounds like it’s going to be a gigantic mess. Bauer has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and he absolutely should be until proven otherwise in a court of law.

The fact he has text messages allegedly showing the woman asked for a rough encounter seems like a pretty big ace in the hole.

A message seeking comment from the woman’s attorney from ESPN was not returned. He spoke with TMZ, whose report of the allegations is here: https://t.co/R5uBCeuMbx Also, quick correction from previous tweet: Jon Fetterolf was identified in his statement as Trevor Bauer’s agent. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

While I’m not an attorney or a prosecutor, I find it hard to believe you’ll get any jury to convict if those text messages exist.

Trevor Bauer is facing allegations of assault by a woman stemming from a previous sexual encounter. The Pasadena PD said it is investigating the alleged assault, and the case could be turned over to the DA’s office as soon as Wednesday, a source told ESPN. https://t.co/BHwqgfEhAn — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the case. Something tells me that it’s going to get very messy.