REPORT: Trevor Bauer Is Under Investigation For Assault, His Agent Says Text Messages Prove He’s Innocent

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to striking out Trent Grisham #2 of the San Diego Padres to end the sixth inning of a game at PETCO Park on June 23, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is reportedly under investigation for assault.

According to TMZ, the star pitcher is under investigation for allegedly getting physical with a woman, but he’s claiming that the entire encounter was consensual. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The unnamed woman was granted a temporary restraining order against Bauer after her assault claims, and the case will likely be sent to the district attorney to find out whether or not he’ll face charges, according to the same report.

However, Bauer apparently has some solid evidence backing up his innocence. According to a statement from his agent Jon Fetterolf, text messages show the unnamed accuser asked for the rough encounter.

The statement reads in part, “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.”

You can read the full statement below.

This whole situation sounds like it’s going to be a gigantic mess. Bauer has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and he absolutely should be until proven otherwise in a court of law.

The fact he has text messages allegedly showing the woman asked for a rough encounter seems like a pretty big ace in the hole.

While I’m not an attorney or a prosecutor, I find it hard to believe you’ll get any jury to convict if those text messages exist.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on the case. Something tells me that it’s going to get very messy.