‘From Wuhan To Juarez’: Chip Roy Says Democrats Have ‘Declared War On The Truth’

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy said Wednesday that Democrats had “declared war on the truth.”

While discussing the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border with Fox News host Harris Faulkner, Roy argued that Democrats were refusing to acknowledge what was really going on “from Wuhan to Juarez.” (RELATED: Rep. Chip Roy Calls Harris’ Border Trip A ‘Photo-Op,’ Lists Major Issues She’s Ignoring)

“From Wuhan to Juarez, the Democrats have declared war on the truth, and that’s the reality. They refuse to acknowledge what’s going on,” Roy said.

He went on to refer to Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent visit to El Paso as a “photo op,” saying that traveling to El Paso rather than McAllen, Texas, was “literally missing the mark by 750 miles.”

“She landed 750 miles away from right here, McAllen, the epicenter of the crisis created by the Biden administration where you just showed the numbers. We’ve had 700,000 apprehensions through May. We’ll get the June numbers soon and they will be horrific,” Roy continued, but he said that the real story was not just in the record numbers of illegal immigrants flooding the border.

“The story is that the cartels have operational control of our border from the Gulf of Mexico to Big Bend. The Democratic Party and the current leaders in the White House and Democratic Party refuse to do their duty to secure the border of the United States leaving Texas exposed, in danger,” Roy concluded, noting that it wasn’t only migrants crossing the border in record numbers — drugs were coming across in record amounts as well.