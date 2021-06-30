‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Says He ‘Can’t Say’ When Season 4 Will Start

It sounds like the cast of “Yellowstone” doesn’t even know when season four will start.

Millions of fans around the country are desperately waiting for any updates about the hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner, and we haven’t had much at all so far. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Now, Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate on the show, has claimed that he can’t reveal what he knows, if he even knows anything at all.

In a recent Instagram post, the young actor wrote that he “can’t tell ya when it will start” when talking about season four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brecken Merrill (@breckenmerrill)

Honestly, I have no clue what the hell is going on with season four of “Yellowstone.” I’ve tried to find out everything I can, and I’ve literally found next to nothing.

The Paramount Network has gone out of its way to make sure nothing leaks out, and they’re putting the CIA to shame with how well it’s working.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Fans want to know when we’re going to get new episodes, and we have literally nothing to go on! Nothing at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Hopefully, we get some answers in the very near future because I speak for everyone when I say that we’re desperate for even the tiniest of nibbles.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as I have them. Trust me when I say that when I have info, I’ll immediately share it with all of you!