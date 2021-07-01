Amber Heard Shares Life-Changing News About Welcoming Daughter Via Surrogate

Amber Heard definitely got everyone’s attention when she shared the life-changing news she’s welcomed a daughter via a surrogate.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” the 35-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram on Thursday. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child.” (RELATED: Amber Heard Confirms ‘Difficult’ Split From Elon Musk)

“I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she added. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.” (RELATED: Johnny Depp Loses Libel Suit Against The Sun, Will Be Suing Amber Heard In May)

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” Heard continued. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

The “Justice League” star then revealed her daughter was born on April 8, 2021 and said her name is Oonagh Paige Heard.

“She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” the superstar actress shared in her post that included a photo of her lying down and holding a baby girl.

A source has shared with Page Six that Amber is “beyond in love” with her daughter, whose named after her late mom, Paige, whom she lost in May 2020.

Friends shared with the outlet, Oonagh was born with the help of a surrogate after the actress reportedly learned she would never be able to carry her own child. The outlet said they were told the “Aquaman” star is the child’s sole legal parent.

“Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted,” a source close to Heard said. “She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life.”

Congratulations!