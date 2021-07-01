REPORT: Ambush Attacks Against Cops Surged ‘Through The Roof’ To 91% In 2021

Ambush attacks on law enforcement officers increased 91% in 2021 in comparison to last year, a police organization said Thursday.

As of June, 51 law enforcement officers have been shot in 40 ambush-style attacks this year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police (NFOP). Including non-ambushed attacks, 150 officers have been shot thus far in 2021, NFOP said.

In all of 2020, 48 ambush-style attacks occurred that left 60 wounded and 12 dead, according to the 2020 summary. This represents a 91% increase in ambush-style attacks from the year before, according to the NFOP.

Including ambush-style attacks, 312 officers were shot in the line of duty in 2020 alone, according to the NFOP. (RELATED: Man Accused Of Killing Two Police Officers Allegedly Belonged To Militia Plotting War With Police)

The data was collected using media-monitoring software and other forms of public information.

NFOP Vice President Joe Gamaldi told The Daily Caller that NFOP saw a huge uptick in crime in late 2019 that was caused, in part, by bail reform. Bail reform caused suspected criminals to be allowed back on the streets.

“People are out on multiple felony bonds, shooting another person and getting out again. When there’s no consequence with actions, you’ll see an uptick in crime,” he said.

Coupled with the anti-police rhetoric, it’s “a recipe for disaster,” he added.

“Morale has never been as bad as it is right now,” Gamaldi said. Hundreds of police officers in Seattle are retiring, he added, and in Louisville, retirements increased 75%.

“You have a lot of people dismissing statistics, and they try to downplay it, and they’re not seeing just how horrible it is out on the streets,” he said.

When asked what he would tell someone thinking about becoming a police officer, Gamaldi said, “Make sure your heart is truly in this and you are ready to take on this profession because you’re about to be called a murderer and spit on the face on a regular basis.”

“Violence against police officers is through the roof.”

On June 23, Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduced a legislative agenda to hire 100,000 new police officers across the U.S. by writing several bills that would benefit police.