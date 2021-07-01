BACKER: Ron DeSantis Is The Tip Of The GOP Spear In 2024

Liberals beware: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is primed to win the White House in 2024. Assuming former President Donald Trump doesn’t run again, Florida’s liberty-loving leader may be the Republican Party’s best chance to make the Biden-Harris administration a one-term dud.

And he’s not alone. Inspired by Trump, DeSantis epitomizes the new, unabashedly pro-American Republican Party, as he navigates Florida through the unspeakable tragedy that is the Surfside apartment collapse. The candidacy of DeSantis — and other Republicans like him — will charge to victory on two fronts:

“It’s the economy, stupid.”

If Democratic political strategist James Carville’s wise words still ring true, the Florida economy is a resounding success story for DeSantis to share. Due to low taxes and relatively light regulatory burdens, Florida ranks 2nd highest in the country for its 2021 economic outlook. With robust job creation following free-market policymaking, the Florida economy is actually operating above pre-pandemic levels, recovering 101% of its strength from before COVID-19.

And this is according to CNN, which is hardly pro-DeSantis. CNN’s left-wing counterpart NPR even conceded the Florida economy is “on a really positive trajectory.”

It’s impossible to ignore DeSantis’ role in the Sunshine State’s newfound prosperity, as he continues to position the state government as a helping hand to the free market, rather than its master. In addition to bolstering vocational training, the Florida governor recently signed a bill that creates a new education office to generate and revise different state provisions for workforce services and better prepare Floridians for their careers. Buoyed by local Republican officials such as Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, cities like Miami are booming while liberal havens like New York face disrepair.

In America, pro-American politicians win

It should go without saying, but the Left’s longstanding anti-Americanism is not a sustainable strategy when most Americans do, in fact, love America. And DeSantis is one them, remaining steadfast in his support for American ideals even as the Left erodes our institutions.

Most Americans do not agree with openly racist “critical race theory” propaganda. Most Americans — and certainly Florida’s Cubans and Venezuelans who’ve experienced both firsthand — prefer capitalism over communism. And most Americans, no matter how much the Left peddles “cancel culture,” believe in the fundamental concept of free speech.

Enter DeSantis, who has pushed the Florida Board of Education to oppose openly racist “Critical Race Theory” propaganda, instructed educators to teach students that communism is evil (because it is) and reaffirmed the First Amendment in the process. As the son of parents who fled Soviet communism to give me a better life, I am grateful for American freedom, and DeSantis echoes that gratitude. In DeSantis’ words, U.S. education should be focused on “academic rigor,” “critical thinking” and “viewpoint diversity,” which is hardly rocket science but deserves to be restated in today’s climate. DeSantis is the pro-parent politician, whereas Democrats carry water for self-interested teachers unions.

The crux of the DeSantis platform is intrinsic: Americans should be free to be Americans. DeSantis believes in individual liberty — free from government tyranny and left-wing censorship. He cherishes American values while fighting back against regressive leftism. That is a winning platform.

Perhaps most importantly, DeSantis doesn’t just talk the talk. As a Yale and Harvard law graduate, he understands the value of an intellectually rigorous, traditionally American education. And, as a decorated member of SEAL Team One, DeSantis wore the uniform of our nation.

As Democrats continue to scapegoat America with “systemic racism” and other buzzwords, DeSantis is betting on American patriotism to win the day. It seems to be a safe bet. The Florida governor currently tops Republican straw polls while garnering overwhelming support among Floridians. Nearly 60% of Florida independents approve of the job DeSantis is doing.

DeSantis is currently leading the pack of next-generation Republican leaders who are pro-American above all else. If he decides to run in 2024, Democrats will be on their back foot. The Left would not just be running against a Florida governor; they would be running against everything that is America.

America’s next president is the recipe for all Republicans moving forward. Stand up for freedom. Believe in equality. Fight for America.

Dan Backer is a veteran campaign counsel, having served more than 100 candidates and PACs, including two of the largest pro-Trump super PACs. He is a member of Chalmers & Adams LLC, a political law and litigation firm.