Former Victoria’s Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Trashes New ‘Inclusive’ Brand Strategy As ‘Too Little, Too Late’

Former Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm slammed the company’s recent rebranding efforts, saying it was “too little, too late.”

“Victoria’s Secret, your performative allyship is a joke,” the 29-year-old former lingerie model shared in a video on TikTok. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret To Change Name, Phase Out ‘Angels’ To Reflect ‘Diverse Experiences’)

“Too little too late Victoria’s Secret,” the model added, as she showed off the bra she said she wore for the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, in comparison to her current body weight. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

In the clip, she tries on a size 30A cup bra and reveals she’s now a 34B and that it’s “healthy” for her. (RELATED: Here’s How Many People Watched The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

In a message on the screen, Malcolm said it was her only show after being “rejected” by the company for the lingerie show in 2017. Bridget claimed she was rejected by the chief marketing officer at Victoria’s Secret at the time. She alleged that he said her “body did not look good enough.”

“The sadness behind my eyes from the 2016 show breaks my heart,” she concluded.

The company recently announced it would be phasing out its “Angels” marketing campaign made famous by supermodels like Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio. It also has recruited a new team to help with the rebranding, which included Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser.

“There is a new leadership team at Victoria’s Secret who is fully committed to the continued transformation of the brand with a focus on creating an inclusive environment for our associates, customers and partners to celebrate, uplift and champion all women,” a statement from the company to Fox News about Bridget’s comments read.