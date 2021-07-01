Man Has Sex, Breaks Penis

A U.K. man has become the first known person to have his penis broken vertically during sex, researchers said in a study released Tuesday.

Researchers presented the first documented case of a vertical penile fracture after a 40-year-old man’s penis “buckled against his partner’s perineum,” which is an area between the anus and the scrotum, according to the study. A broken penis, or penile fracture, is a tear starting from the protective layer when an erect penis is bent too far during sex, according to BioMed Central.

A penile fracture can lead to disability and surgery is usually required to stop the bleeding, according to BioMed Central.

The study said that the man didn’t exhibit many of the symptoms associated with penile fractures. For example, he didn’t hear a loud pop when it happened or develop a large bruise.

When the doctors ordered a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan they found the man’s penis had a three-centimeter-long vertical tear along the right side, rather than a horizontal tear, according to the study. (RELATED: Florida Man: Yes, I Killed My Girlfriend — She Choked On My Giant Penis)

The researchers speculated that a vertically broken penis might have different long-term outcomes compared to the typical injury.

“In terms of long-term outcomes, we will compare this patient’s recovery to that of the literature,” the study said. ”Reassuringly however, this patient was able to resume sexual activity within 6 months of the injury, achieving erections of the same quality to those prior to the injury, denying any penile curvature or significant palpable scarring.”

