FLASHBACK: Dabo Swinney Said Me Might Quit Coaching College Football If Athletes Made Money

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is blowing up Twitter thanks to some old comments about players being paid.

With athletes now allowed to finally profit off of their name, image and likeness, everyone is celebrating. People are also bringing up a 2019 comment from the two-time national champ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College athletes should have been able to earn money for decades. The freedom-hating communists running the NCAA no longer have any power. This is a MASSIVE win for athletes, capitalism, freedom and the American system. https://t.co/qbLMgB11T8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2021

He told ESPN when talking about players getting paid, “They may do away with college football in three years. There may be no college football. They may want to professionalize college athletics. Well, then, maybe I’ll go to the pros. If I’m going to coach pro football, I might as well do that. I may get a terrible president or a terrible AD one day. I don’t know.”

Dabo Swinney says he may quit college football if players get paid https://t.co/dIhwfXGAQP pic.twitter.com/MxwEjJdSYW — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019

Do I expect Dabo to actually quit college football now that star athletes are going to start making a ton of money?

Of course not, but I certainly do enjoy watching him get roasted for his old comments. That’s extremely fun, and I say that as a Dabo fan.

Dabo is probably texting all his players this morning like “remember, Jesus said it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven” https://t.co/r187UC70OB — Ric (@eAnderson91) July 1, 2021

“So Dabo, will you be retiring like you said you would do once college athletes start getting paid?” Dabo: pic.twitter.com/zf5niXif6q — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) July 1, 2021

Get used to star athletes making a bunch of money because NIL is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere, it should have been here years ago and everyone needs to accept it.

dabo watching college kids get paid: pic.twitter.com/y4Qtejnvwq — Trey Rowland (@trey_rowland59) July 1, 2021

Now, Dabo will just have to take this L and move forward!