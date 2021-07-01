Editorial

FLASHBACK: Dabo Swinney Said Me Might Quit Coaching College Football If Athletes Made Money

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney on the sidelines during the game against the LSU Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is blowing up Twitter thanks to some old comments about players being paid.

With athletes now allowed to finally profit off of their name, image and likeness, everyone is celebrating. People are also bringing up a 2019 comment from the two-time national champ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told ESPN when talking about players getting paid, “They may do away with college football in three years. There may be no college football. They may want to professionalize college athletics. Well, then, maybe I’ll go to the pros. If I’m going to coach pro football, I might as well do that. I may get a terrible president or a terrible AD one day. I don’t know.”

Do I expect Dabo to actually quit college football now that star athletes are going to start making a ton of money?

Of course not, but I certainly do enjoy watching him get roasted for his old comments. That’s extremely fun, and I say that as a Dabo fan.

Get used to star athletes making a bunch of money because NIL is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere, it should have been here years ago and everyone needs to accept it.

Now, Dabo will just have to take this L and move forward!