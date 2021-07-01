‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Author JD Vance Announces Run For Senate In Ohio

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author J.D. Vance has thrown his hat into the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, Vance announced Thursday.

Vance joins an already-crowded field of would-be senators looking to fill the seat of Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who plans to retire when his term ends in 2022. Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and state Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken have already declared their candidacies for Portman’s seat, as has Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno. Rumors of a potential run from Vance first emerged in April. (RELATED: ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Author J.D. Vance: ‘The Republican Party Doesn’t Actually Represent It’s Own Voters Very Well’)

Vance has styled himself as a Trump-esque populist fighting against “elites” in Washington.

“If you look at every issue in this country,” Vance said Thursday. “every issue I believe traces back to this fact: On the one hand, the elites in the ruling class in this country are robbing us blind, and on the other, if you dare complain about it, you are a bad person.”

The winner of the Republican primary is most likely to face Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan as the Democratic challenger. Republicans have already begun a campaign to paint Ryan as a far-left Democrat who doesn’t respect Ohio voters.