House Republicans Invite Britney Spears To Testify Before Congress Regarding Conservatorship Battle

A group of House Republicans invited Brittney Spears to testify Wednesday following her plea to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The invitation was sent by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Ohio Rep. Burgess Owens, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs inviting her to testify before Congress. In the letter, the lawmakers wrote, “Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock,” The Hill reported.

“The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American. Congress can make things better and you can inform our policy decisions. If you will speak to Congress, we are ready to listen,” the Republican lawmakers wrote to Spears.

“Your life, liberty, and happiness have been taken from you. Please take advantage of the empowerment that public congressional testimony can unlock,” the Republicans added. (RELATED: Britney Spears Reveals Why She Pretended She Was ‘Okay’ And Her Life Was ‘Perfect’)

Spears broke her silence in court late June and pleaded for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, owned by her father Jamie Spears. Britney called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she was forced to work, take drugs and be under birth control against her will, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi During Maui Vacation, Tells Them To ‘F*ck Off’ For Reportedly Distorting Her Body)

“We hope that you will express interest in sharing your story. We stand with you, Britney – whatever you decide,” the lawmakers concluded.