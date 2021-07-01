Brothers On Motorcycle Toss Cake At Leopard Chasing Them

Two brothers were faced with having to throw a cake at a leopard while on a motorcycle, narrowly escaping death.

Brothers Firoz and Sabir Mansuri were traveling back to the village of Goradia, India, with a birthday cake for Firoz’s son Monday evening when a leopard leapt out of a sugarcane field and began chasing them, The Times of India reported Wednesday.

Indian brothers escape leopard by throwing birthday cake at it #etribune https://t.co/8FqYw2zznY — The Express Tribune (@etribune) July 1, 2021

The leopard followed them for about 500 meters, clawing at the motorcycle and eventually, the cake box, Sabir noted. (RELATED: Leopard Gets Loose, Terrorizes Indian Villagers)

“You want it, here, have it,” Sabir reportedly thought to himself after the leopard had clawed at the cake box. He then tossed the cake in the leopard’s face, causing it to flee back into the sugarcane field.

Sabir reportedly explained to officials from the Indian Forest Service that they had “narrowly escaped death,” from the leopard, though, according to The Times of India, at first officials were skeptical that it had been a leopard. They later found footprints in the road confirming it.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar issued a statement from a 2018 report on the status of the number of leopards in India.

Javadekar noted that the population of leopards in India had increased to 12,852, a “more than 60% increase,” from a survey that had been done back in 2014.

Released the “Status of Leopard in India 2018” report. Happy to announce that, India now has 12,852 leopards. More than 60% increase in population has been recorded over the previous estimate which was conducted in 2014. pic.twitter.com/k6I3o0Kg9h — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 21, 2020

On June 4, the body of a 4-year-old girl from Kashmir, India, was found after having been killed by a leopard, The Independent reported.