James Cameron Says He Created John Connor’s Character In ‘Terminator 2’ While High On Drugs

One of the greatest characters in movie history was created while James Cameron was high.

Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” being released, and it’s one of the most successful films ever made. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the film, the audience watched a young John Connor years before he became the leader of the resistance against the robots.

How did Cameron come up with the young Connor character? In an oral history published by The Ringer, Cameron said he was high when it happened.

“I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for Terminator, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too.’ And I thought, ‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from,” Cameron explained.

I love everything about Cameron admitting that he came up with young John Connor while high on drugs. I mean, why wouldn’t he admit it?

He’s one of the most successful people involved with Hollywood. It’s not like people will stop working with him just because he talked about drugs.

It’s also just so random to think that such an iconic character was the result of Cameron taking some E. What a hell of a way to come up with Sarah Connor’s son for “T2.”

Props to Cameron for keeping it real as always. Also, if you haven’t dived into his film, trust me when I say they’re worth it.