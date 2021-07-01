Johnny Manziel Says The NCAA Should Give Reggie Bush His Heisman Back

Johnny Manziel thinks it’s time for the NCAA to return Reggie Bush’s Heisman.

The legendary USC running back lost the most prestigious award in all of college sports after he allegedly received illegal benefits, and he's made it clear he wants it back.

“To say that I don’t want the Heisman back would be a lie… Also at the same time, I’m more focused on the kids now because what happened to me is in the past.”@ReggieBush joins us after being welcomed back into the @USC_Athletics family: pic.twitter.com/83Jw31Ones — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 10, 2020

With college athletes being able to now profit off of their name, image and likeness, the Texas A&M Heisman winner thinks it’s time for Bush to get his trophy back.

He tweeted late Wednesday night, “Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back while we’re at it.”

Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back while we’re at it — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 1, 2021

In a decade, we’re going to look back at investigations over illegal benefits and just laugh. The decision to allow profiting should have been made a long time ago, but at least we’re headed in the right direction.

Starting Thursday, college athletes in America will be able start profiting off of their name, image and likeness. It’s about damn time. The NCAA is essentially dead and gone are the days of investigating players for taking cash. Welcome to a whole new era! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 30, 2021

Given the current era we’re now living in, the NCAA should 100% give Bush his Heisman back. It never should have been taken away to begin with.

Did he not go out and dominate? Did he not rack up all those yards and touchdowns? The man earned the Heisman.

Do the right thing and give Bush his Heisman back!