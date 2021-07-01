Over 60% Of Voters Don’t Think Cuomo Should Run Again, Poll Finds

A majority of voters said they would rather see New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo either resign immediately or not run again, according to a Sienna College Research Institute poll released Thursday.

Between those who want the governor to resign immediately (23%) and those who said he should finish his term but not run for reelection (39%), fully 62% of New York voters don’t want Cuomo as governor in 2022, according to the poll. Only one-third of voters polled said he should run for reelection.

Cuomo is under investigation at the state and federal level for sexual assault allegations made against him, which he has repeatedly denied, and for his alleged mishandling of nursing homes at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siena Poll: Only One-Third of Voters Say Cuomo Should Run for Re-election; 39% Say Finish Term but Don’t Run Again; 23% Say Resign Immediately https://t.co/eBoJYtR8Ym — SienaResearch (@SienaResearch) July 1, 2021

The poll surveyed 809 New York State registered voters between June 22 and June 29. If Cuomo ran again and won, it would be his fourth term as governor, a feat his father was unable to achieve in 1994, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Since his poll numbers took a significant hit earlier this year, Cuomo’s favorability, job performance and re-elect ratings have remained largely stable the last few months,” said Siena College pollster spokesman, Steven Greenberg. “But 16 months from the next gubernatorial election and less than a year from the primary, only one-third of New Yorkers – including just 43 percent of Democrats – think Cuomo should run for re-election.” Cuomo also didn’t fare well in the poll in regard to his handling of nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. Forty-nine percent of Democrats and 81% of Republicans think he did a bad job answering questions about nursing homes during the pandemic. “More than half of New York City voters and two-thirds from upstate and the downstate suburbs agree that he did a bad job,” Greenberg said. (RELATED: New York Started Undercounting Nursing Home Resident Deaths After Cuomo Faced Scrutiny) Cuomo said he wanted to continue in office for another term as governor, according to attendees of a Tuesday night fundraiser, the WSJ reported. It was his first fundraising event since investigations began into his sexual harassment allegations and mishandling of the pandemic in nursing homes. The survey had an overall margin of error of +/- 4.1 percentage points.

