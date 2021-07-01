McKenzie Milton And D’Eriq King Launch Company Charging For Athlete Appearances

McKenzie Milton and D’Eriq King have started a company for athletes looking to make paid appearances.

The two star college quarterbacks for FSU and Miami started Dreamfield to help athletes find paid opportunities to make appearances now that NIL is the law of the land. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cost of appearances ranges from $10,000 for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral down to less than $50 for lesser-known players.

Looking at @dreamfieldco and some of their more notable top QB names and booking cost: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral – $10,000 FSU and Miami QBs McKenzie Milton and D’Eriq King – $2,000 Indiana QB Michael Penix – $500 Louisville QB Malik Cunningham – $300 — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) July 1, 2021

Milton, who is going to play his first season of football since getting hurt in 2018, told ESPN in an interview, “This is an opportunity for me to get my foot in the door to start being an entrepreneur, but this is also something that I’m passionate about, helping college athletes monetize off their name, image and likeness. This should have been something going on for a while, but now it’s here, and it’s a cool opportunity.”

McKenzie Milton and D’Eriq King have not only signed on as co-founders of a new NIL platform named Dreamfield. Milton will be the first active collegiate athlete with an NFT, dropping next week. King will have his own later in the month. Story here: https://t.co/VF0rmHPkRh — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) July 1, 2021

Folks, there is about to be a bunch of money to be made in the world of college sports, and clearly, people aren’t waiting before cashing in.

As a capitalist, I’m all in on it. I love the fact these players are going to be getting paid. If they’re worth it in the market, then pay them!

That’s how the American system works.

College athletes should have been able to earn money for decades. The freedom-hating communists running the NCAA no longer have any power. This is a MASSIVE win for athletes, capitalism, freedom and the American system. https://t.co/qbLMgB11T8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2021

Props to Milton and King for helping athletes earn money. You just love to see it!