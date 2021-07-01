Editorial

McKenzie Milton And D’Eriq King Launch Company Charging For Athlete Appearances

Apr 10, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) drops back to pass during the annual Garnet and Gold Spring Game held at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

McKenzie Milton and D’Eriq King have started a company for athletes looking to make paid appearances.

The two star college quarterbacks for FSU and Miami started Dreamfield to help athletes find paid opportunities to make appearances now that NIL is the law of the land. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The cost of appearances ranges from $10,000 for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral down to less than $50 for lesser-known players.

Milton, who is going to play his first season of football since getting hurt in 2018, told ESPN in an interview, “This is an opportunity for me to get my foot in the door to start being an entrepreneur, but this is also something that I’m passionate about, helping college athletes monetize off their name, image and likeness. This should have been something going on for a while, but now it’s here, and it’s a cool opportunity.”

Folks, there is about to be a bunch of money to be made in the world of college sports, and clearly, people aren’t waiting before cashing in.

As a capitalist, I’m all in on it. I love the fact these players are going to be getting paid. If they’re worth it in the market, then pay them!

That’s how the American system works.

Props to Milton and King for helping athletes earn money. You just love to see it!