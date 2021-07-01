REPORT: The University Of Michigan Mandates Athletes Be Vaccinated By August 1

Athletes suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines will have to be vaccinated in order to play this upcoming school year.

According to The Detroit News, a document titled “Mandatory COVID Vaccine Policy for Athletics” was emailed to athletes, and it mandated that all athletes competing must be vaccinated by August 1. Athletes and coaches who want a religious or medical exemption to the mandate must provide documentation explaining why they’re not getting the vaccine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Students living in dorms on UM’s campus must also be vaccinated, according to the same report.

It was only a matter of time until we reached this point, and I think we all knew it was coming. Programs mandating the vaccine is going to become more and more popular as we near the start of the college football season.

Given the chaos we saw in 2020, teams will do just about anything to make sure that never happens again. Michigan’s plan involves getting as many shots into arms as they possibly can.

My main question is what will happen if enough players refuse to take the vaccine? I’m not saying I think that will happen, but what if it does? Would Michigan ruin their football season over the program’s stance on vaccines?

What if all the players have antibodies? It seems like there are a lot of questions here that still need to be answered.

