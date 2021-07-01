America’s Largest Teachers Union To Conduct Opposition Research In Support Of Antiracist Mission

The largest teachers union in America announced it will conduct opposition research against organizations fighting antiracist ideology in schools, it was revealed Thursday.

This opposition research will cost about $56,500, the National Education Association (NEA) said.

The largest teachers’ union will be organizing opposition research against parents and organizations fighting CRT in schools. The big guns are coming, be prepared. pic.twitter.com/Ul6Man8dIN — Inez Stepman ⚪️????⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) July 1, 2021

NEA said it will research “the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked.” (RELATED: The Founders Of Critical Race Theory Once Got Together And Marveled About How It Was Taking Over Education)

“The research, resources, and recommendations will be shared with members through NEA’s social media, an article in NEA Today, and a recorded virtual presentation/webinar,” NEA added. “The attacks on anti-racist teachers are increasing, coordinated by well-funded organizations such as the Heritage Foundation. We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work.”

Part of the anti-racist ideological movement includes critical race theory (CRT).

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist. Yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

