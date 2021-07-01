Video Shows Man Tackling Woman On A Brooklyn Sidewalk

Video released Thursday shows a man tackling a woman to the ground and then groping her on a Brooklyn sidewalk on Monday, a New York City Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Police said a 35-year-old woman walked in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, when she noticed an unidentified man was following her.

Video from police shows the man run and tackle the woman from behind and forcing her to the ground. “The male held the victim down, reached into her shorts and forcibly grabbed her buttocks,” police told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Recognize him? A Man tackled a woman to the ground, held her down and groped her on a Williamsburg street, police say. Full story: https://t.co/Q3iHGjdA9d pic.twitter.com/9C9Jnf81Bs — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 1, 2021

The man then ran from the scene, according to police. (RELATED: Handyman Arrested By NYPD For Murdering 3 Elderly Women, Possibly Over ‘Money Or Finances’)

The woman refused medical attention and was not physically hurt, according to authorities.

Police said they are looking for the man who’s weighing around 165 pounds, has black hair, wore a black T-shirt, green camouflage pants and black sneakers.

Brooklyn has seen multiple criminal acts happen in its community in recent months. Two Jewish teens were beaten in Brooklyn by pro-Palestinian individuals in May, there was a triple murder-suicide incident that left four dead in April, and bodycam footage showed two officers getting shot in an apartment stairwell while responding to a call in March.

