The Phoenix Suns Advance To The NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals.

The Suns absolutely dominated the Clippers 130-103 Wednesday night in game six of the WCF to win the series 4-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Suns have booked their spot in the NBA Finals and Devin Booker and company will play the winner of the Bucks/Hawks series.

This postseason run the Suns have been on has been so much fun to watch unfold. Devin Booker has become a bonafide superstar, Chris Paul is playing for a title and they’re just a really fun team.

While I’m not a diehard NBA fan anymore thanks to the antics we’ve seen out of LeBron and other players, I have really enjoyed watching the Suns play great basketball.

Even for casual fans, they’re incredibly entertaining.

While I’m from Wisconsin, I really don’t care about the Bucks and would definitely love to see the Suns win the whole thing.

Seeing as how Giannis is injured, it’s very probable the Suns are going to win the whole show.

We’ll find out who they play soon enough. Whether it’s the Hawks or Bucks, I’m definitely pulling for Phoenix.