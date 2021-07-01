‘Do Not Want Blacks Thinking For Themselves’: Vernon Jones Calls Out Reporter, Media

Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones singled out a reporter and claimed the media is trying to silence black dissent during a Thursday media event with Rudy Giuliani.

Jones first told the reporter to ask Attorney General Merrick Garland why he is investigating Georgia’s voter laws – which some Democrats have compared to Jim Crow – but won’t audit votes in Georgia or investigate things that are an “undisputed violation of the Constitution.”

Jones also asked the reporter if the drop-off boxes were used in the 2020 elections. The reporter, who said he is with CNN, told Jones that he wasn’t sure of the answer to his question and wouldn’t answer when Jones asked if he would look into it. (RELATED: There’s A Formula For Media Coverage Of Georgia’s Election Bill, And We Broke It Down)

Jones said that “CNN is about controlling” black people.

“That’s what CNN is about. They don’t want people of color to have conservative thoughts,” he said. “He’s here to keep me running and keep me from being the governor of the state. Why? Because liberals, they do not want blacks thinking for themselves.”

REAL journalism is dead in America. If the liberal media thinks they can bully me, intimidate me, or silence me, they have another thing coming. I’m not a resident on their plantation. pic.twitter.com/quij54llWU — Vernon Jones For Governor (@RepVernonJones) July 1, 2021

Jones also accused the network of wanting Stacey Abrams to be the governor of Georgia.

“They’re here for Stacey Abrams,” he continued. “You know, and I know, that the drop-off boxes were not in the state statute. You know and I know that the e-net signature verification was not in the statute. Right? We both know that.”

Jones again asked the reporter if he would investigate the issue, and the reporter did not answer.

“See, this is the fake news with CNN. All they want to do is control their liberal narrative. And that’s it. That’s a prime example of it.”