REDDIT DEBATE: Who Should Be On The Cover Of ‘EA Sports College Football’?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about who should grace the first cover of the upcoming “EA Sports College Football” series.

After not having a new game since 2013, “EA Sports College Football” is expected to drop July 2023, and millions of fans around the country can’t wait to get their hands on a copy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That has fans on Reddit debating who should be on the cover, and I think I have a very simple solution.

The cover has to be of Nick Saban if he’s still coaching by the time July 2023 rolls around, which he will be.

It’ll be very hard to pick a specific player given the fact that we have no idea what the coming years hold. However, Saban is as reliable as they come in the world of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Plus, nobody has dominated college football more since 2013 than Nick Saban and Alabama have. Since the last game was released, he’s more or less had the sport on lockdown.

Since 2013, he has three national titles and six playoff appearances. In terms of picking an icon to grace the cover of the first college football game in a decade, Saban is the obvious choice.

Stamp him on the cover and be done with it!