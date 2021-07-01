Company Set To Oversee Britney Spears’ Estate Wants Out Following Her Testimony, Citing ‘Changed Circumstances’

The company set to take over overseeing Britney Spears’ estate with her father Jamie Spears wants out of the conservatorship following her explosive testimony.

“As a result of the Conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” the professional wealth management firm Bessemer Trust stated in court documents obtained by The New York Times and reported Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Breaking: Bessemer Trust will resign as co-conservator of Britney Spears’s estate, citing the “irreparable harm to her interests” Britney expressed in her testimony and her desire to end a conservatorship they say was represented as voluntary. https://t.co/ZKD0EOnxyo — Samantha Stark (@starksamantha) July 1, 2021

“Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes,” the court filing added, noting that “due to changed circumstances” they want to withdraw the petition to act as co-conservator of the estate. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

The filing stated how the company was previously under the assumption the “Toxic” hitmaker’s conservatorship was voluntary and that she had consented to the company acting as co-conservator, according to the Times.

The 39-year-old superstar singer recently appeared in court and called for an end to her 13-year conservatorship owned by her father, which she labeled “abusive.” She also claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

Despite the management firm being named last fall, no actions had yet to be taken by the company as co-conservator and it had not received any of the assets from Britney’s nearly $60 million estate, the outlet noted.

The “Gimme More” hitmaker has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.