Sanitation Workers Find Dog’s Remains In Trash Bag

Police found the remains of a dog in several trashcans Thursday morning in Frankford, a suburb of Philadelphia, Fox 29 reported.

Investigators said sanitation workers found the dog’s remains at about 8:05 a.m. on the 5700 block of Harbison Avenue, Fox 29 reported.

Police initially though the remains were a human’s, according to ABC 6. Police have not released any further information, according to ABC 6.

Philly police say a body (pink bag) found by sanitation workers this morning is a dog, according to the medical examiner. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/CWgWdVDv8Q — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) July 1, 2021

“It’s just sad and around here you don’t see none of these things. You see a car accident, but not nothing like this, so this like hit the whole block. We’re upset. We’re hurt. Who does things like this? You gotta [sic] be sick to do things like that,” a resident told CBS 3.

Officers believe this was a case of animal cruelty, according to CBS 3.

In March, authorities said volunteers in Robeson County, North Carolina, found 10 dogs – mostly pit-bulls – wrapped in trash bags and thrown alongside a ditch bank. The volunteers had been participating in a four-hour event called “Operation Spring Cleaning” aimed at cleaning up Robeson County, according to NY Daily News.

A Pennsylvania woman alleged her dog was strangled to death in May at a PetSmart in Pittsburgh, KDKA reported. The PetSmart employees are facing felony charges for allegedly strangling her 12-year-old poodle, Kobe, while he got his nails trimmed. (RELATED: ‘Suicidal’ Woman Charged With Felony Animal Cruelty After Throwing Dog Off Motel Balcony)

In April, police in California arrested a 57-year-old man for animal abuse charges after they found 16 dogs in his vehicle, three of them dead, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.