The Tampa Bay Lightning Beat The Canadiens 3-1 In Game Two Of The Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning won game two of the Stanley Cup Final 3-1 Wednesday night over the Canadiens.

Entering the game with a 1-0 lead in the series after taking home a victory Monday night, the Lightning are now taking a 2-0 series lead as they pack up and head to Montreal for game three. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m hoping the Canadiens win this series. It’s their first shot at a Stanley Cup in nearly thirty years.

I think they’re the best story in sports at the moment, and I’m pulling hard for them.

However, through the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final, it looks like they might be in major trouble against the Lightning.

There’s nothing that we’ve seen from the Canadiens so far to suggest they’re capable of winning this series.

In fact, all we’ve seen through two games is that the Lightning are substantially better.

Now with games three and four happening in Montreal, hopefully the Canadiens can spin up some magic. You can catch game three Friday night on NBC.