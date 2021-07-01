Hotel Guest Wins $1.5 Million At The Venetian On A $5 Bet

One person recently won a shocking amount of money at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

According to a tweet from the hotel's official account, an unnamed person won $1.5 million on a $5 bet on a slot machine.

Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. A person put $5 into a slot machine and walked away with $1.5 million.

We have a winner! Last night, a guest who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® Slots when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot. pic.twitter.com/iYIrwslh6Y — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) June 29, 2021

Vegas is truly an incredible place, and I love stories about people taking home huge stacks of cash after wagering small amounts.

It’s obviously insanely rare, and that’s partially what makes it so damn exciting.

This also isn’t the first time something like this has recently happened at The Venetian. Back in April, a man took home nearly $3 million on a Wheel of Fortune game.

Apparently, it’s the place to go if you’re looking to cash in on slots!

Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/owMgyN2i0Y — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) April 28, 2021

Having said all of that, I have never played slots and I don’t think I ever will. I just find them boring and a shade depressing.

Get me at a table and let me play blackjack. I’d rather do that any day of the week in Vegas.

Props to this individual for taking home a huge chunk of cash! Don’t spend it all in one place!