Hotel Guest Wins $1.5 Million At The Venetian On A $5 Bet

One person recently won a shocking amount of money at The Venetian in Las Vegas.
According to a tweet from the hotel's official account, an unnamed person won $1.5 million on a $5 bet on a slot machine.
Yes, you read that sentence above correctly. A person put $5 into a slot machine and walked away with $1.5 million.
We have a winner! Last night, a guest who wished to remain anonymous, turned a $5 bet into more than $1.5 million on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® Slots when the lucky symbols lined up to activate the progressive jackpot. pic.twitter.com/iYIrwslh6Y
— The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) June 29, 2021
Vegas is truly an incredible place, and I love stories about people taking home huge stacks of cash after wagering small amounts.
It’s obviously insanely rare, and that’s partially what makes it so damn exciting.
2.1 Million-Dollar Jackpot at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just now! @Cosmopolitan_LV @VitalVegas @LasVegasLocally #slotmachinewinsbychico #chicoslots pic.twitter.com/HXA2sXgODP
— Slot Machine Wins By C$H$I$C$O (@slotwinsbychico) April 26, 2021
This also isn’t the first time something like this has recently happened at The Venetian. Back in April, a man took home nearly $3 million on a Wheel of Fortune game.
Apparently, it’s the place to go if you’re looking to cash in on slots!
Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/owMgyN2i0Y
— The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) April 28, 2021
Having said all of that, I have never played slots and I don’t think I ever will. I just find them boring and a shade depressing.
Get me at a table and let me play blackjack. I’d rather do that any day of the week in Vegas.
Props to this individual for taking home a huge chunk of cash! Don’t spend it all in one place!