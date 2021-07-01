This Solar-Powered Lantern Also Serves As A Power Bank And Emergency Kit

Everybody needs a quality, reliable lantern when they go camping, night fishing, or other outdoor activity that requires some light. So why not use a lantern that is so much more than a lamp? That’s what you’ll get with the Aqualite Solar-Powered Lantern, a device that will do more things than you could ever imagine.

This is a lantern, water bottle, phone chargers, and basic emergency kit all rolled into one. And users have noticed how valuable it is. The Aqualite lantern has received an amazing 4.6 out of 5 stars from users on Amazon. One user called it super lightweight and durable for backpacking and provides a fantastic lantern-style ambient light. while also noting that it fits in the cupholder of his car for easy transport and access.

So what exactly do you get with the AquaLite? It begins with the solar-powered lantern that gives you three levels of brightness: normal, high, and SOS emergency flashing. All are important to have depending upon your situation.

Second, because it gets its power from the sun, you can use the lantern to charge your phone or tablet anytime or anywhere. That’s possible thanks to the 2,000 mAh power bank that allows the stored energy to be used to charge your devices.

But this is more than light and power. It also contains a water bottle with a little purification straw inside. This gives you clean refreshment no matter where you are.

Finally, the kit comes with a variety of outdoor preparedness items such as flint and steel to start a fire, an emergency whistle, alcohol wipes to clean any cuts that might happen, and even a few bandages to cover that spot once you’ve cleaned it. Finally, it comes with a carabiner that allows you to hook the lantern to your backpack to free up carrying it when you’re on a hike or heading to your camping spot.

Normally priced t $34, this Aqualite Solar-Powered Lantern can be yours for a limited time for just $29.99, a savings of 14 percent.

Prices subject to change.

